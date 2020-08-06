TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Pig ‘N Pour is back for its second year. If you enjoy everything from bacon to sausage to pulled pork, you won’t want to miss the food and entertainment event on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 2-5 p.m. in Ex Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Your ticket gets you samplings from a number of restaurants, catering companies and food trucks. You can also cool off with a local brew available for purchase from one of multiple beer gardens and enjoy live music from Paradize Band.
Pre-sale: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Use pre-sale code PNP20
On-sale: Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.
Student and military discounts available. Get your tickets at the Sky Zone Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com.
Pig ‘N Pour is back for 2020 at the Stormont Vail Events Center
