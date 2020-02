You don’t have to travel too far from home to have a fun, memorable spring break. There’s a lot to see and do whether you’re looking for family fun or something a little more adventurous. The Kansas Tourism Office makes planning your state escape easy at TravelKS.com.

Kelli Hilliard, with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to highlight some of the places that make Kansas a great place to visit.