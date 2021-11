TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts has partnered with CASA of Shawnee County for more than three decades to help spread holiday cheer while raising money to support the non-profit.

This year is no exception.

The team at Porterfield’s is decorating the Vincent home in Westboro for the 34th annual Homes for the Holidays happening November 20-21.

FOX 43’s Dane Kroll stopped by Porterfield’s to talk holiday decorating.