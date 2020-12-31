Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation nutritionist shares 5 small changes for a healthier 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — We often start the new year with good intentions for our health, but those resolutions often fizzle.

Matthew Waits, program manager for Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s Diabetes Prevention Program, said it helps to keep your changes SMALL.

SMALL stands for Swap, Measure, Activity, Lift Weights and Laugh. Here’s what he suggests:



Swap: Swap out your larger plate for a smaller one and to avoid using a plate the same color as your food. That could trick your brain into eating more.



Measure: It’s important to measure your food. For example, your protein source shouldn’t be bigger than a deck of cards.



Activity: Try to get 150 minutes per week of some type of activity. Waits says walking is a simple way to do that.



“And you don’t have to do it all at once,” Waits says. “You can incorporate it 10-15 minutes throughout the day — 3 or 4 times a day — it doesn’t take that much and you don’t have to go to the gym. You can do everything at home.”



Lift weights: Don’t be intimidated into thinking you have to start big. Waits says using canned food or bottles of water as weights is a good place to start. Or, use your body weight by doing push ups or squats.



Laugh: Waits says laughter and love are two important things we all need in our lives.



