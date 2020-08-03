Preventing hearing loss with NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — It's a little corny, but a whole lot of fun! The annual production of "Hoo Haw" is back at The Columbian Theatre in Wamego. The production team invites you back to the theatre to "laugh your hat off" Aug. 14-16 and 21-23 at 521 Lincoln Ave. in Wamego.

Veteran actor and director Troy Hemphill leads The Columbian Theatre’s annual favorite with new skits, songs, and knee-slappers. Hemphill says the theater has taken steps and maintained a rigorous cleaning regimen to make visiting the theatre as safe as possible.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children/military/students. You can reserve your tickets today by calling The Columbian Theatre Box Office at 785-456-2029 or online.