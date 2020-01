Project Topeka is kicking off its year of “Fighting Hunger Every Day” on Thursday, Jan. 30 at noon at the Topeka Fire Department Training Center, 324 S.E. Jefferson. Project Topeka is an all-volunteer organization serving seven local food pantries.

Project Topeka also has a “Food Fun Friday” program that provides a sack of food to all students at Randolph and Lowman Hills elementary schools.

For more information or to donate, visit projecttopkea.org.