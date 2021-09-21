Race Against Breast Cancer gearing up for annual ‘Bowling for Boobies’ fundraiser Oct. 9

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Raise money for a good cause while also having a good time.

The “Bowling for Boobies” fundraiser is back and happening on October 9.

Organizers say 100 percent of proceeds go to the Race Against Breast Cancer to pay for mammograms for local men and women as well as a portion will support Kaw Valley Bowling Association’s scholarship fund for local high school students. RABC pays for more than 500 mammograms each year.



It’s not too late to get your team together. Each team will include five members with an entry fee of $25/member or a team fee of $125. In addition to bowling, there’ll be a silent auction, Best Decorated Bra contest and T-shirts and hats available for purchase.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Gage Bowl in Topeka.



For more information or to register your team go to RABCTopeka.org or KVUSBC.com.