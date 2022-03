Sunflower Association of Realtors is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



Topeka, KS (KTMJ) — Abbey Wostal, 2022 president, Sunflower Association of Realtors, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the hot real estate market and why having the guidance of a realtor can help make the process of buying or selling a home less stressful.