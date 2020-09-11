TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is your one-stop-shop for books, workshops, music and even registering to vote.
Diana Friend, communications and marketing director, says by simply going to the library’s customer service desk, they can help you get your application as well as turn it in to the Secretary of State Elections Division. The library has additional resources for election and voting information.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, the library will present “Music for a Sunday Afternoon Harpist for Peace” featuring the library’s own James Mosher, who will perform live in the auditorium along with harpists from around the state who will perform virtually. The event will be live-streamed on the library’s Facebook page or you can attend in person, but seats are limited so you must preregister.
If fall has you in the mood for a good book, Librarian Jennifer Jones shares her top picks for September in the Fiction Five series.
Register to vote, enjoy beautiful music at Topeka & Shawnee County Library
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is your one-stop-shop for books, workshops, music and even registering to vote.