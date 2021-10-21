Rock Springs Ranch unveils new 4-H camp model

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — After 75 years of welcoming youth and families to its camp, Rock Springs Ranch is unveiling a new 4-H camp model. Jake Worcester, Kansas 4-H Foundation president/CEO, says the changes coming in 2022 will expand experiences for campers.

“We’re excited to launch this new model, as it strengthens programming for the benefit our youth, and it also enhances the survival of Rock Springs Ranch for at least another 75 years,” said Jim Wheaton, executive director of Rock Springs Ranch. “K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas 4-H Foundation and Rock Springs Ranch leadership teams are locking arms to ensure the legacy of Kansas 4-H Camp for years to come.”

In order to help youth campers take advantage of all that Kansas offers, 4-H will offer two camp attendance options. The Traditional 4 Day/3 Night Session is still available for young campers to be immersed in Kansas 4-H programming. The New 7 Day/6 Night Session allows campers to repeat their favorite activities, cement new friendships and truly experience the positive youth development of 4-H.

The improvements will result in a modest increase in camp registration fees, but sponsors have plans to reduce costs for those who want to attend camp at Rock Springs Ranch.

"Contributions from the Kansas 4-H Foundation subsidize Rock Springs Ranch and the generosity of Extension fundraising will continue as they always have," said Jake Worcester, president and CEO of the Kansas 4-H Foundation. "A new "Pick your Price" program will allow all youth the opportunity to attend camp."





