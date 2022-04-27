Topeka, KS (KTMJ) — Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking (CAAHT) is hosting a virtual event “Human Trafficking Summit: What Can Financial Institutions do to Stop Human Trafficking” on Thursday, April 28 from 9-10:30 a.m.



Usha Reddi, president of CAAHT, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the virtual event as well as how critical it is for everyone to know and spot the signs of trafficking. Reddi said human trafficking is a $150 billon industry and a vast majority of money passes through legitimate financial institutions. While the event will focus on the financial industry’s role, it is open to anyone who’d like to attend and learn more about stopping human trafficking. The event is free, but attendees must register in advance.