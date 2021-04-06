Rotary summit for educators April 10: Ending human trafficking starts with teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking is helping to equip educators to help put an end to human trafficking.

On April 10, they are hosting a virtual event, “Human Trafficking Summit: Educators Role in Preventing Human Trafficking.”

The summit will run from 9 a.m. – noon and is open to anyone in education, including teachers, administrators, school counselors and school board members.

The event is free, but registration is required at Rotary CAAHT.



“We started meeting with the Attorney General’s Office and we started meeting with the YWCA and learned that there are several things we can do as Rotarians and one of those is education — early childhood education to help prevent human trafficking from happening,” said Faron Barr, Rotary 5710 District Governor.



Usha Reddi, president of Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking, said it’s about exposing children to what good and bad looks like.

She said they want to help provide the tools and platform for a discussion about human trafficking.



“In order to prevent human trafficking we need to make sure we’re educating people about human trafficking,” Reddi said. “And they’re the frontline people when it comes to human trafficking.”



Program details for Saturday, April 10 virtual summit:



9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Welcome with Ashlie Bryant, CEO, 3Strands Global Foundation



9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Panel

Brenda Dietrich, Kansas State Senate

John Culvert, Kansas Department of Education

Barry Wilkerson, Riley County District Attorney



10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Panel

Dr. Sharon Sullivan, Washburn University

Patty Allacher, Seaman School District

Pamela Berry, O’Farrell School, San Diego



11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Andrea Carter, Survivor

Closing Remarks









