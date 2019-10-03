Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Kansas astronaut Nick Hague lands after 203-day space mission
The passing front that made it cooler should return Friday to bring showers
Teen’s journey to become Eagle Scout benefits local church
Shawnee Heights football players raise hundreds by auctioning off their skills
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
Life in the fast lane: Lyles ready to slow down after worlds
Top Stories
Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has herniated disk in back
Italian soccer authorities unveil new anti-racism measures
Labor union wants inspections at Tokyo Olympic venues
MLB average attendance down 1.7%, hurt by losing teams
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Pet Lost and Found
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Seaman High School students organize Water Walk to support Thirst Project
Top Stories
Shawnee Heights football players auctioned off to benefit football program
Top Stories
Kenya’s Kids is newest exhibit at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
Attorney General William Barr visits KBI Lab with Senator Moran
Taco Topia comes back to the capital city
Local teen singing her way to a national talent competition
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Seaman High School students organize Water Walk to support Thirst Project
FOX 43 News
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Oct 3, 2019 / 08:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2019 / 08:44 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Kansas woman moves on to next round of ‘The Voice’
5 bulls found dead in Oregon; then the story gets weird
Weather
Kansas astronaut Nick Hague lands after 203-day space mission
Kansas daycare owner charged with abusing 6-month-old baby