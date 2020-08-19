TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Faculty and staff with Seaman U.S.D. 345 in Topeka are getting ready to welcome back students for the start of the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 27. The district is offering two options for families in its Ready to Reopen plan: a hybrid environment that’ll have students spending part of their time in their classroom and part of their time learning remotely from home and the Family Choice option for families not yet comfortable with sending their students back to class.
Superintendent, Dr. Steve Noble, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the start of the new school year during the pandemic as well as keeping student athletes safe.
Seaman U.S.D. 345 leaders, teachers ready to welcome back students on Aug. 27
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Faculty and staff with Seaman U.S.D. 345 in Topeka are getting ready to welcome back students for the start of the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 27. The district is offering two options for families in its Ready to Reopen plan: a hybrid environment that’ll have students spending part of their time in their classroom and part of their time learning remotely from home and the Family Choice option for families not yet comfortable with sending their students back to class.