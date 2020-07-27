Sertoma to help local nonprofits raise money through 25th annual Great Topeka Duck Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The 25th annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race is set for Sept. 19 at Lake Shawnee, but right now organizers are seeking nonprofits that would like to partner with them to adopt ducks while raising money for their respective organizations.

Julie Hejtmanek, event chair, said they typically have 40-50 nonprofits sign up to help adopt ducks. The groups receive 50 percent of the money they raise. Hejtmanek says they want to help even more nonprofits this year than ever before in light of the pandemic. She says it’s all done online so there’s no need for face-to-face sales. Nonprofits interested in selling ducks should first email Hejtmanek at juliehejtmanek16@gmail.com. She’ll then walk them through the process.

Hejtmanek says this year’s event will look a little different. Hejtmanek says there will not be activities at the site because of the pandemic and social distancing concerns. However, the ducks will drop in the water at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19 and winners will be posted on the website, Facebook and called later that day.

Nine prizes are up for grabs including the grand prize. The first duck to cross the finish line will win a car donated by Laird Noller Ford. There’s also a chance to win $1 million.

For more information, visit topekaduckrace.org.