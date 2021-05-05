Share the love this Mother’s Day with gift options from Hy-Vee

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Show your mom just how much she means to you on this Mother’s Day with gift ideas from Hy-Vee.

From custom and pre-made gift baskets to flowers to brunch, Hy-Vee is a one-stop-shop to make this year extra special.



Mikki Burcher, director of marketing and merchandising, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to highlight some of the great gift options available, including new this year, Brunch To-Go and artisan candles from local Topeka candle company, Caturn Candles.



Hy-Vee is also teaming up with Community Action, Inc.’s Diaper Depot for a Mother’s Day diaper drive to support local moms.

Drop off donations of diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream in the designated bins next to Caribou Coffee at Hy-Vee.



Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.