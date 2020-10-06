Shawnee County 4-H members celebrate achievement during National 4-H Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — National 4-H Week is Oct. 4-10 and it’s a time for members and their families to celebrate the hard work and progress made this year and prepare for the start of the new 4-H year.



Kaitlin Jackson and Alexandra Poling, both members in Shawnee County, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about what 4-H means to them and the types of projects available to members.

Jackson said she has gained valuable leadership and public speaking skills.

Poling said she has also gained leadership skills and it has helped her overcome shyness. She also said it teaches project management skills.



4-H is open to all youth ages 5-18 and teaches leadership and life skills through project-based learning.

Members say there’s something for everyone, from rural to urban communities. Enrollment is underway.

Visit Shawnee County’s 4-H website for more information.