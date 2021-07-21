Shawnee County 4-H members spend months preparing for annual county fair

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The hay bales are out, signaling it’s almost time for the Shawnee County Fair.

The Shawnee County Fair kicks off Thursday, July 22.

4-H members Gwen Vanleeuwen and Elvira High stopped by the FOX 43 AM Live studio to talk about this year’s fair and what it takes to get ready for it.

“I’m super excited, especially since last year we really didn’t have a fair, we didn’t talk to the judges so this year is going to be awesome,” Vanleeuwen said.

Vanleeuwen does embroidery and macramé, High will submit baked goods and clothing.

Both young people said they have a family history of participating in the fair.

Vanleeuwen is the 2020-21 queen and will turn over her crown this year to new royalty.

“4-H is just an amazing club, it’s great involvement, you’re going to learn lifelong skills and even create great relationships along the way,” Vanleeuwen said.