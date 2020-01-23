Sisters team up to provide reusable hygiene kits to girls in developing countries

Lack of access to affordable menstrual health products affects millions of school-age girls in the developing world. Some girls are forced to drop out of school because of menstrual health challenges.

Two sisters are doing their part to help. Jessica Buchholz, from Emporia, created the group “Rounding Up Undies” to raise donations and create feminine are kits for her sister Lisa Buccholz’s mission trips with One Global Village. In February, Lisa will travel to Uganda to provide menstrual health management kits that include washable, reusable sanitary pads, underwear, washcloths, a soaking bag, soap and even some school supplies.