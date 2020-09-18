‘Smart Women Smart Money’ launches free magazine to promote financial literacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — A new magazine is helping women take better control of their financial lives. The Smart Women Smart Money Magazine launched earlier this year during the pandemic. It’s a project of the State Financial Officers Foundation.
Derek Kreifels, president of the SFOF, says the pandemic forced nationwide Smart Women Smart Money conferences to be put on pause. But Kreifels and his wife, Melanie, director of operations for SFOF, wanted to find a way to continue helping women find financial freedom through knowledge and tools. That’s when the magazine was born. It’s a free quarterly publication featuring stories from women of all backgrounds and experiences.
Derek and Melanie recently talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about launching the magazine and the growing need for financial literacy among women.
The next issue comes out later this month. Get your copy here.
