TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Mark Arganbright with Topeka and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about Station 9 and 3/4 making its way back to Topeka.

Parks and Recreation is calling all Harry Potter fans out to the Great Overland Station on August 5 and 6. They will have tons of fun activities like the Fairy Academy, Tea Parties, a chance to choose your own wand and more!

To see the full lineup for the event, click here.

For more details, watch the full interview above.