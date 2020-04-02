Stormont Vail Events Center announces new dates for postponed events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The state of Kansas is under a "stay-at-home" order for a few more weeks, while Shawnee County and others have orders that last even longer. This is causing stress for many, even those that are still working during this time.

Logan Larocque used to work seven days a week. Now, he said he's down to only two. Larocque was cut from his bartending job and his second job servicing and stocking vending machines has been scaled back.