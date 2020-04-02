The Stormont Vail Events Center announces new dates for events that have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. While events are on hold, Allie Geist, director of marketing, says renovations continue. Some recent changes include the addition of a 26-foot-long video board, new ribbon boards running the length of both sides of Landon Arena, concrete flooring for the new Ex Hall expansion and parking lot resurfacing.
Some events that were scheduled for this spring have now been rescheduled for the fall. Those include:
– Paw Patrol Live has been rescheduled for Sept. 15-16
– Casting Crowns has been rescheduled for Oct. 23
– Baby Shark Live has been rescheduled for Oct. 29
Geist says current ticket holders for Casting Crowns and Baby Shark Live should hold on to their tickets. They’ll be valid for the new show dates. However, times have changed for the Paw Patrol Live show. Click here to see how current tickets for Paw Patrol will be transferred to the new dates.
Click here for information about the ticket refund policy.
Stormont Vail Events Center announces new dates for postponed events
