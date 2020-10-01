Stormont Vail Events Center announces new Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Cars, costumes and candy, Oh, my!

On Thursday, Allie Geist, marketing director with the Stormont Vail Events Center, announced live on FOX 43 AM Live plans for a new Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru event to be held Friday, Oct. 30.

The free event will be from 5-7 p.m. in the Vail’s parking lot.



Geist said they wanted to create a fun, free and safe event for the community — especially with coronavirus concerns this year.

She said the drive-thru event will follow Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) guidelines which includes safety precautions, such as guests staying in their cars and volunteers wearing masks and gloves.



There will be two costume contests — one for participating businesses and one for the public.

For businesses, prizes will be given out for Best Costume and Best Truck. And for the public, the Best Kids and Best Adults winners will receive a prize.



Businesses and organizations can register for free to participate now through October 26 by emailing info@stormontvaileventscenter.com.