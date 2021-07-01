BBQ competition, festival coming to Topeka Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Mark your calendar, the Stormont Vail Events Center announces a new event that’ll have you craving BBQ!

The Red, White and Blue BBQ competition and festival will take place April 29-30, 2022.

Teams can sign up now at StormontVailEventsCenter.com.

Allie Geist with Stormont Vail Events Center said this is a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned competition that’ll include live music, craft vendors, food and drinks, and children’s activities.

Happening soon — country music star, Hank Williams, Jr., will perform live with special guest Tyler Farr. Hank Williams, Jr., also known as Bocephus, takes the stage on Saturday, July 10. ickets start at $45.