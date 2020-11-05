Stormont Vail Events Center making changes to improve visitor experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Stormont Vail Events Center is making improvements over the coming months to make visiting the center more efficient and safe for patrons.



Landon Arena will have Magnetometers at its entrances for contactless and smoother security checks. The Vail will also be installing self-scanning ticket pedestals. With staff oversight, patrons will be able to scan their physical or digital ticket without direct staff interaction. Allie Geist, director of marketing, says this will improve efficiency, require less staffing for those areas and promote safer processes for patrons.



Lastly, mobile ordering will soon be offered so patrons won’t have to miss as much of the game or show to order food and beverages. They can order from their seats and pick up as soon as it’s ready without having to wait in long lines.



On the event side, the 11th Annual Blizzard Bash, originally scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 14, has been shifted to March 2021. It will be combined with the annual spring demolition derby, Capital City Carnage.



Additionally, contemporary Christian bands, MercyMe and Casting Crowns will both be performing in Landon Arena in April 2021. Casting Crowns tickets are currently on sale, and MercyMe will soon be available.



Geist also says to stay tuned to social media for an announcement next week about a brand-new live entertainment event.