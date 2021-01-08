Stormont Vail Events Center renovation project moving ahead of schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — While the coronavirus pandemic has affected events and shows at the Stormont Vail Events Center, it’s given a multi-million dollar renovation project a boost. The project was expected to wrap up in May of 2021.



“But with the progress they’ve been able to make over the last year, it’s definitely likely that they’re going to finish up early — potentially a few months early,” said Allie Geist, director of marketing.



Some of the changes you can expect to see include:



* Crews are nearly finished installing glass panels that will frame the Grand Lobby. An escalator will take patrons up to the concourse level with a number of features including: a new craft beer garden, expanded concessions, upgraded bathrooms, wider seats, a Prairie Band Casino Party Deck and more.



* An outdoor stage and patio on the southeast side of Landon Arena that will be used for events and outdoor entertainment during event breaks.



* An elevator connecting the Capitol Plaza Hotel to the Exhibition Hall, and staircase to Maner Conference Center, making events that utilize multiple spaces more cohesive and accessible.



* Drive-thru lanes have been added on the west side of Domer along Western Avenue.



Geist said you can view live camera feeds of the construction at on the Stormont Vail Events Center’s website.



While a number of events have been rescheduled in light of the pandemic, Geist says they’ve starting booking events for this year into 2022, including Manheim Steamroller set for December 18, 2021.