Stormont Vail Events Center’s “Together Again” plan focuses on safety for patrons

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Stormont Vail Events Center has reopened to the public. Allie Geist, director of marketing at Stormont Vail Events Center, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about their “Together Again” reopening plan and their focus on safety for patrons as events begin.



The first events are set to kick off on July 18. Those include:

• Ladies Day Out on July 18

• Gun Show on July 18-19

• Shawnee County Fair and Horse Show July 18-25 (open to participants and families only)



SVEC provided FOX 43 its reopening plan. It includes:



SOCIAL DISTANCING

• Signage will be posted throughout the venue reminding patrons to socially distance by 6 feet and observe best hygiene practices

• Events will have predetermined attendance and participation limits, as well as limited area capacities

• All cue areas will be marked on the ground for patrons to stand 6 feet apart while in line

CLEANING AND SANITIZATION

• SVEC internal Operations Department will conduct regular cleaning to supplement routine cleaning

• SVEC Operations Dept, and additional hired sanitation crews when necessary, will conduct full cleanings between every event.

• Hand sanitizer stations and hand pumps will be available throughout venue, especially in high-touch areas

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE)

• All employees will be required to wear face masks

• Employees will be required to wear gloves for cleaning, handling, and serving food, and dealing with all first aid incidents. Gloves will be available for all employees

• Masks will be required for all persons attending an event expected to have 500 or more people in attendance (including staff and vendors). For events of less than 500 persons, masks will not be required by all attendees, but will be strongly encouraged.

*We will recognized all current state and local health recommendations during this process

TEMPERATURE SCREENINGS

• All persons entering a Spectra-managed venue, except persons who are there for the sole purpose of attending a ticketed or non-ticketed event, must “pass” a screening via a no-contact infrared thermometer. This includes, without limitation, Spectra’s employees, staff and crew of promoters or event-holders, and the staff of any contractors, construction crews or anyone performing services at Stormont Vail Events Center (e.g. employees of any cleaning or security company, construction managers, sub-contractors, etc).

TICKETING AND ENTRY

• Implementation of the Clear Bag Policy. Patrons will be permitted to bring in 1 clear bag per person, no larger than 12”W x 12”H x 6” D, in accordance with current Prohibited Items policy

• Efforts towards contactless ticket purchasing at the Box Office

• All ticket scanners will be required to wear a face mask and gloves

GENERAL

• Plexiglass installation at concession stands and administration office check-ins

• Efforts to maintain contactless parking



Visit Stormont Vail Events Center’s website for more information.