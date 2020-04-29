Study: More than 2/3 of American teens concerned about financial impact of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — A new survey of 1,000 U.S. teenagers shows the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic is weighing heavily on the minds of American teens. The study, from Junior Achievement and Citizens Bank, found more than half of teens are concerned about how the coronavirus will impact their plans for the future.

“These survey results show that our kids are not immune to the concerns related to the financial impact of COVID-19,” said Ashley Charest, president of Junior Achievement of Kansas. “We at Junior Achievement are reaching out to parents and caregivers to provide resources to talk to their teens about what’s happening in a way that not only informs but provides reassurance that things will eventually get better.”

More than a quarter of teens reported having a job outside the home, with 46 percent saying that they or their families depend on their income for living expenses. Visit Junior Achievement of Kansas for more information.