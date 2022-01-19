Sunflower Association of Realtors gives insight into northeast Kansas real estate market

TOPEKA (KSNW) — A missing 83-year-old Topeka man has been found in another county after a statewide Silver Alert, according to the city police department.

Beard was last heard from on January 16, 2022, requesting roadside assistance, but he was unaware of his location at that time. The Topeka Police Department said he was later located Wednesday in Jefferson County, and is on his way to a local hospital to be medically checked out.