Take a step back in time with Kansas Historical Society program, new exhibit

The Kansas Historical Society’s Museum After Hours program is exploring “Lee and the Lost Cause Myth” with Dr. William Garrett Piston from Missouri State University on Friday, March 13. The program is free at starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Kansas Museum of History. Museum admission is half price from 5-6:30 a.m.

Also at the museum, a new exhibit kicks off on March 20 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The exhibit will tell the story of how Kansas elected the first woman mayor in the nation and the road to full suffrage.