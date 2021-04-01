Take a trip ‘Back to the ’80s at The Columbian Theatre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Grab your best neon clothes and tease your hair, The Columbian Theatre in Wamego wants to take you ‘Back to the 80s.’

The totally rad show follows a modern teen who gets sent back in time and follows some familiar 80s pop culture and familiar faces, including teens in breakfast-time detention to guys chasing ghosts and zombies.

The show also includes 80s trivia with prizes.



‘Back to the 80s’ runs April 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25. Tickets are $80 for a 4-person table and $120 for a 6-person table.