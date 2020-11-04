Take the stress out of the holidays with Hy-Vee holiday meal packs

Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee wants to help take the stress out of your holiday meal planning.

The grocery store chain is offering various holiday meal packs including turkey, prime rib and ham with various side dishes and desserts.

And, while the holiday may look different this year because of the pandemic, they also have two or four person meals for those social distancing.



Chef Jeff Stevenson, “Cheffrey,” from Topeka’s Hy-Vee said they are also making changes to their free meals for veterans on Veteran’s Day.

This year, on November 11, veterans are invited to drive thru one of three locations to pick up their free meal: Topeka Hy-Vee, 2951 S.W. Wanamaker Rd.; American Legion Post 400, 3029 U.S. 24; and VFW Post 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon.

Contact Topeka’s Hy-Vee for more information.