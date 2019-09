TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 4th annual Team Blake Memorial Golf Tournament is right around the corner.

Jaclyn and Chris Cazier’s son, Blake Cazier, just turned one when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer. Fifteen-months later, Blake’s battle ended, and he passed away on March 7, 2017.

Jaclyn sat down with Erin La Row to give details ahead of Saturday’s fundraiser.

For more information and to register for the tournament, click here.