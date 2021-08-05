Teen heartthrob-turned-pastor, horror flick scream queen to appear at ‘Slash and Bash’ 2021

TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Slash and Bash is back in the capital city! The horror and sci-fi film festival kicks off Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center and features a variety of films and appearances from special guests, including actress Dilynn Fawn Harvey and actor and now pastor Jay Underwood. Harvey and Underwood made a quick stop by FOX 43 AM Live on Thursday ahead of the festival kickoff to talk about the festival and their experiences in front of the camera.



Harvey has been working in the horror genre for about seven years and is mostly known for “Dreaming Purple Neon,” “Bonehill Road” and “Clownado.” She recently finished up “Backwoods Bubba” and is working on a new project that’ll be announced later this year.



Underwood’s breakout role was in 1986’s “The Boy Who Could Fly.” He also starred in hits such as “The Fantastic Four,” the “Not Quite Human” trilogy and “Uncle Buck.” After 20 years as an actor, Underwood answered a calling to pursue full-time Christian ministry. He lives in California with his wife and six kids, where he works as a pastor.



Harvey and Underwood are just two of the special guests making an appearance at Slash and Bash 2021 running August 5-7. Tickets are: $20 for a 3/day pass or $15 for a 1/day pass. Kids 12 and under are free.