The 2020 U.S. Census kicks off March 12

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Invitations to participate in the 2020 United States Census will start arriving in mailboxes on Thursday, March 12. The invitation will ask you to go online to answer 10 questions. Steve Hale, with the U.S. Census Bureau, said you won’t be asked to share personal information such as your social security number, bank information, etc.

If you’re not able to reply online, you can also complete the census by phone or by mail. Hale says the census is important because it helps determine how federal money is allocated to communities and determines representation in Congress. For more information, visit 2020Census.gov.