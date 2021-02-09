The Beacon to host Bare Bones Tour, raise money for CASA of Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Owners of The Beacon are giving people a glimpse of the historic former Topeka Woman’s Club building, 420 S.W. 9th St. in Topeka. The Beacon is being transformed into a new event venue that’ll open in 2022.



Built in 1924, the building recently served as offices for the Kansas Insurance Department. Architectural elements, such as stained glass windows, art deco light fixtures and more, are being uncovered by the renovations.



The Bare Bones Tour is February 19-21.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at BeaconTopeka.com/BareBones.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit CASA of Shawnee County.

Organizers say safety measures will be in place for Covid-19 concerns including required masks and groups of 10.

The site is currently undergoing renovation and the tour is not recommended for children under the age of 10.