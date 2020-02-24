The Crystal Gala comes back to the Little Apple

The Mercy Community Health Foundation’s Crystal Gala is coming back to the Little Apple on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn. The gala raises money for the Foundation’s $500,000 campaign to upgrade cath lab equipment at Ascension Via Christi Manhattan.

Tina Rockhold, senior development director for Mercy Community Health Foundation, says the lab plays an important role in the health of the community by providing a variety life-saving procedures, such as pacemakers, angioplasty, heart catherization and more. To date, the foundation has raised more than $315,000 toward the campaign’s goal.

The gala is a black-tie optional event including a champagne reception, food, wine and beer, live music, live auctions and the popular “Unlock the Birdcage” drawing.

Tickets may be purchased online at mercyfdn.org.