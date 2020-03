TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Illusionists – Live From Broadway are coming back to the capital city with a performance on March 12 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at the TPAC Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Larry Gawronski, executive director of TPAC, and local illusionist, Curtis Sneden, stopped by the FOX 43 studios to share details about the event and even a little magic.