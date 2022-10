TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck.

When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries. The semi truck driver was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more information when it becomes available.