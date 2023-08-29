TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Valeo Behavioral Health Care is gearing up right now for their fourth Annual Unmasking Stigma: A Hope and Healing Benefit coming up in November.

It is an opportunity to bring the community together to talk about the many services Valeo provides. People will also get the opportunity to hear from a special keynote speaker.

Kevin R. Briggs, otherwise known as the “Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge”, will be at the event to speak about his experience as a CHP officer at the Golden Gate Bridge. In his time working on the bridge, Briggs has been able to successfully save the lives of more than 200 people.

In addition to hearing from Briggs, people at the event can enjoy food, conversation and have fun while raising money for the organization and its efforts.

Tickets are on sale right now for the event on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Townsite Towers located at 534 S. Kansas Avenue. If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket, you can contact Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo by calling (785)-342-7232 or you can email her at acopphasty@valeotopeka.org. To learn more about the event, click here.