Top 20 Under 40 recognizes young professionals making a difference in Topeka, Shawnee County

The Washburn University English Department held a Literature Fair Thursday in the Memorial Union. The fair was open to Topeka area middle school students. The purpose of the fair was to inspire young students to read and to make reading a regular part of their lives. Washburn English Professor Danny Wade was moderator for the event. Los Angeles Author and English Teacher Steven B. Frank shared his experiences growing up with two brothers, riding his bike off a cliff, cutting electric cords with a pair of scissors and his love of reading. Steven B. Frank has authored three books, the last one, Class Action is a fictional story of a young boy who hates homework and decides to fight back with his battle eventually making it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.