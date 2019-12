Dancers with Ballet Midwest's production of 'The Nutcraker' have been preparing for months to bring the holiday classic to the stage at Topeka Performing Arts Center.

You can see Clara, the Sugar Plum Fair, the lead Russian and the rest of the cast December 13-15. Tickets are available at the TPAC box office or ticketmaster.com. For more information about Ballet Midwest, visit BalletMidwest.net.