Topeka doctor says many suffering with Seasonal Affective Disorder from change in seasons, ongoing pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The changing seasons as well as an ongoing pandemic are affecting the mental health of many, said one Topeka doctor.

Dr. David Wichman, Breakaway Deep TMS & Psychiatry, said it is important to reach out to loved ones who may be feeling depressed.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, commonly known as SAD, is as type of depression related to the seasons. For many, winter months are more difficult and leave many people moody.

He recently talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about professional help available as well as things you can do at home to help provide relief.