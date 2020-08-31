Breakaway Deep TMS-Psychiatry is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Dr. David Wichman with Breakaway Deep TMS-Psychiatry talks to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about rising rates of depression and anxiety amid the coronavirus pandemic and what treatments are available, including deep transcranial magnetic stimulation.
Topeka doctor sees rise in depression, anxiety during pandemic
Breakaway Deep TMS-Psychiatry is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.