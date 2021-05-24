Topeka doctor shares simple ways to ease anxiety after year of Covid-19 restrictions

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — As Covid-19 restrictions ease up and life gets back to looking a little more like it did pre-pandemic, some people are experiencing anxiety as they head back to their work places or out in social situations.

Dr. David Wichman with Breakaway Deep TMS & Psychiatry in Topeka, said they are hearing from folks who haven’t experienced anxiety issues in the past, but are now having them.

Wichman encouraged people by taking baby steps to get you more comfortable.

Dr. Wichman talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about simple ways to ease back into your social life.





Breakaway Deep TMS & Psychiatry is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



