TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Seventy percent of people over the age of 65 will require long-term care at some point in their lives, according to Chris McGee, with McGee Franklin Financial Group of Topeka. McGee says that’s why it’s important to consider the impact of possible long-term care in retirement planning. McGee recently sat down with FOX 43’s Erin La Row to explain long-term care and its financial impact.
McGee Franklin Financial Group is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
Topeka financial advisor explains role long-term care insurance plays in retirement planning
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Seventy percent of people over the age of 65 will require long-term care at some point in their lives, according to Chris McGee, with McGee Franklin Financial Group of Topeka. McGee says that’s why it’s important to consider the impact of possible long-term care in retirement planning. McGee recently sat down with FOX 43’s Erin La Row to explain long-term care and its financial impact.