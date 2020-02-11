Topeka flower shop preparing for Valentine’s Day since December

TOPEKA, Kan. (KST)– There are only four days left until Valentine’s Day and some local shops are rushing to get ready.

Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts Shop in Topeka has been preparing for Valentine’s Day since December, and now it’s crunch time.

The National Retail Federation estimated people will spend $27 billion this year, which can go to local stores when you shop locally.

“We do the most beautiful arrangements in the city,” said David Porterfield, president of Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts Shop. “And I think we’ve been noted for that for years and years. So when your sweetheart gets flowers from Porterfield, she knows she’s got something. We’re so proud of that. We never let you down.”

Porterfield said they hope to sell 400 to 800 arrangements.

This year, they’ve also added one of Oprah’s Favorites, Louis Sherry chocolates.

They’re still accepting orders, so be sure to give them a call at (785) 354-1707. The store will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.