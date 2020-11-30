Topeka Holiday Porch Tour happening this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Chris Page, a Topeka realtor, has a passion for decorating and a passion for giving back. She’s found a way to bring those passions together while spreading some holiday cheer.



Page is organizing the first Topeka Holiday Porch Tour taking place Dec. 4-6.

More than 20 homes across the city, with various porch styles, are participating.

Page said it is a safe way to get into the holiday spirit and get inspired for decorating your own home.

When you purchase a $15 ticket, you’ll receive a tour map of the homes.

Maps will be released on Dec. 3.

Additionally, a virtual tour will be available.

All of the proceeds will benefit nominated local families deeply affected by the covid-19 pandemic.



You’re also encouraged to drop off canned and/or dry food donations Dec. 4-6 at Pinkadilly in the NOTO Arts District, during business hours, to help stock the pantries.



Click here to follow the latest with the tour and get your tickets.

Photo by Chris Page