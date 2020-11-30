Topeka Holiday Porch Tour happening this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Chris Page, a Topeka realtor, has a passion for decorating and a passion for giving back. She’s found a way to bring those passions together while spreading some holiday cheer.
Page is organizing the first Topeka Holiday Porch Tour taking place Dec. 4-6.
More than 20 homes across the city, with various porch styles, are participating.
Page said it is a safe way to get into the holiday spirit and get inspired for decorating your own home.
When you purchase a $15 ticket, you’ll receive a tour map of the homes.
Maps will be released on Dec. 3.
Additionally, a virtual tour will be available.
All of the proceeds will benefit nominated local families deeply affected by the covid-19 pandemic.
You’re also encouraged to drop off canned and/or dry food donations Dec. 4-6 at Pinkadilly in the NOTO Arts District, during business hours, to help stock the pantries.
Click here to follow the latest with the tour and get your tickets.