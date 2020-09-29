Topeka mom, daughter appear in heartwarming video on The Kelly Clarkson Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka mom and her daughter were featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show after the mother’s heartwarming video went viral.

Casey Malone’s video of her two-year-old daughter, Mavis, hearing her mother’s voice for the first time after having a cochlear implant touched the hearts of many who saw the video on social media.

In the episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing Tuesday Sept. 29, Kelly talks with Topeka’s Mavis and Casey Malone, the mother and daughter, behind the beautiful viral video of 2-year-old Mavis hearing her mother’s voice after receiving a cochlear implant.

Two-year-old, Mavis, was born with a genetic defect that left her with profound hearing loss.

After many attempts to remedy this, doctors placed cochlear implants in her ears and for the first time, she could hear.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on KTMJ, Fox 43, Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.