Topeka Salvation Army tackles hunger through summer feeding program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Salvation Army in Topeka is helping to ensure no one goes hungry in Shawnee County. Captain Cristian Lopez says there’s been in increase in need for food since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He says their food pantry is now almost empty.

The Salvation Army recently kicked off its Summer Feeding Program that runs through Aug. 7. The program has been providing between 60-100 free lunches at various locations throughout Topeka using their mobile canteen, thanks in part to donations from Evergy, Federal Home Loan Bank and Advisor’s Excel. The program is free to everyone.

The Summer Feeding Program sites are:

Bristol Ridge, 21st and Fillmore, 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Stout Elementary School parking lot – 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

North Topeka at Paramore and Quincy, noon – 12:20 p.m.

Capt. Lopez says donations stay in the Shawnee County community. To pick up food from their food pantry, you just need to bring ID showing you’re a Shawnee County resident to 1320 S. E. 6th St.

